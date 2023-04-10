Kimberly Softball stays undefeated after weekend tournament

Kimberly remains undefeated on the year.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 12:36 AM MDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Kimberly hitters came alive during the Lady Dawg Spring Classic, scoring at least ten runs in each of the Bulldogs’ four wins.

In Friday’s opener against Teton, the Bulldogs pounded out 13 hits, including a home run from Addisyn Clark and Maci Dille. Clark was one hit away from the cycle, and produced five RBIs to lead the team. Clark struck out six in the win.

Kimberly 16, Teton 5

Kimberly 17, Wood River 0

Kimberly 10, Declo 3

Kimberly 18, South Fremont 3

OTHER LADY DAWG TOURNAMENT SCORES:

Sugar-Salem 8, Buhl 5

Buhl 25, North Fremont 6

Buhl 16, Teton 2

Buhl 4, South Fremont 1

Declo 24, North Fremont 6

Declo 19, McCall-Donnelly 9

Wood River 14, Declo 4

Teton 6, Filer 4

South Fremont 19, Filer 7

Filer 19, North Fremont 5

Filer 5, Sugar-Salem 4

Wood River 13, Sugar-Salem 6

Wood River 9, North Fremont 6

OTHER SCORES:

Twin Falls 8, Vallivue 7

Wendell 8, Melba 7

BUHL MID-SEASON CLASSIC:

Buhl 18, Teton 2

Buhl 12, South Fremont 2

Buhl 13, Bear Lake 0

Sugar-Salem 15, Buhl 3

Kimberly 5, Sugar-Salem 4

Kimberly 7, American Falls 4

Kimberly 13, South Fremont 3

Kimberly 8, Teton 1

Wood River 15, American Falls 0

Wood River 5, Sugar-Salem 2

Wood River 7, Bear Lake 2

Wood River 9, Teton 3

BASEBALL SCORES:

Twin Falls 14, Mountain View 4

Mountain View 4, Twin Falls 3

Minico 16, Canyon Ridge 5

Canyon Ridge JV 21, Lighthouse Christian School 5

Wendell 14, Glenns Ferry 0

