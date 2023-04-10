Lighthouse Christian School hires new football coach

Former Lion Logan Bosma will take over the program
Lighthouse Christian School hired former student-athlete Logan Bosma as their new head football...
Lighthouse Christian School hired former student-athlete Logan Bosma as their new head football coach.
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:21 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — For the third time in as many years, Lighthouse Christian School in Twin Falls will have a new head football coach.

Logan Bosma has been tabbed the new coach, replacing Jason Smith, who is moving back home to Florida to be closer to family.

Bosma is a 2014 graduate of Lighthouse, winning a state championship in 2011.

He is no stranger to coaching Lion Football.

He joined the staff as a offensive coordinator in 2018 and spent three seasons with the program. In 2019, he guided the No.1 ranked offense at the 1A level to a state title and undefeated season.

