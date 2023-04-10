Local explosives expert shares opinion on the dangers with the use of explosives to construct the lava Ridge Wind Project

HUNT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This past Thursday, commissioners from seven counties gathered for a signing ceremony at the Minidoka national Historical Site.

They came together to say ‘NO’ to the Lava Ridge Wind Project and other projects that the Bureau of Land Management is considering.

It was also a chance for the public to come out and support a no-build resolution and talk about why.

Some of the reasons are environmental, and the potential damage to the counties this project would impact.

One member of the public who’s been involved in speaking out against it is a former Government Explosives Expert.

She says different types of explosives are in two groups- high or low.

“‘Ampho’ an ammonium nitrate fuel oil explosive - that acts by shattering and destroying everything. It’s basically a high explosive - turns everything into dust... It obliterates it,” said explosives expert - Joan Hurlock.

Hurlock says that the explosive also sends shockwaves to the sides and below.

That can cause seismic activity in what’s considered “fragile” lava rock - where the project would happen.

“I believe it’s too great of a risk to take when we don’t have 100% assurance that it will not damage the aquifer - and this whole area relies on that for our water. I had sent in a letter to the BLM about the explosives and quoted right out of an explosives book I have, that it does indeed create seismic activity and act like a small micro earthquake” added Hurlock.

A Stop Lava Ridge rally will be held in Twin Falls at City Hall Plaza this Tuesday at 7 p.m.

