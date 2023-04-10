National Weather Service issues hydrologic outlook for the eastern Magic Valley, warns of potential flooding

Warming temperatures will worsen the runoff, while most of the flooding potential will be a result of runoff in low-lying locations.
Warming temperatures will worsen the runoff, while most of the flooding potential will be a...
Warming temperatures will worsen the runoff, while most of the flooding potential will be a result of runoff in low-lying locations, snowmelt in the foothills will also increase flows in creeks and streams.(WEAU)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Weather Service has issued a hydrologic outlook for portions of the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, and the Lower Snake River Plain.

Weather officials report that areas above 6,500 feet will be above freezing Sunday night.

Warming temperatures will worsen the runoff, while most of the flooding potential will be a result of runoff in low-lying locations, snowmelt in the foothills will also increase flows in creeks and streams.

Melting snow has already led to flooding in portions of Jefferson County, where roads and homes have been impacted and a flood warning is in effect. The video you see was taken by KMVT during March of 2019, and in looking at data from the national weather service from February of that same year, our area received a record amount of snowfall.

Precipitation ranged anywhere from 200 to 300 percent of normal across southern and central Idaho, southeast Washington, and across eastern Oregon.

According to snowflo.org, currently snow levels across the state are roughly at 136 percent above normal.

Coming up this week, KMVT’s Elizabeth Hadley will be talking with state and local officials on how you can prepare for a flooding situation and what to do when it happens

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Richfield woman sentenced to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification test bribes
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification testing bribes

Latest News

Idaho AG reacts to the passing of House Bill 341, combating human trafficking across the state
Idaho AG reacts to the passing of House Bill 341, combating against human trafficking across the state
Idaho State Police are cracking down on distracted driving
The Idaho State Police are cracking down on distracted driving
Local businesses are seeing a ‘revenue bump’ with State FFA Convention in town
Local businesses are seeing a ‘revenue bump’ with State FFA Convention in town
Jerome Lady Tiger’s Softball now have a diamond of their own
Jerome Lady Tigers cut the ribbon on their new softball field