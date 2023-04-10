National Weather Service issues hydrologic outlook for the eastern Magic Valley, warns of potential flooding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The National Weather Service has issued a hydrologic outlook for portions of the eastern Magic Valley, Raft River region, and the Lower Snake River Plain.

Weather officials report that areas above 6,500 feet will be above freezing Sunday night.

Warming temperatures will worsen the runoff, while most of the flooding potential will be a result of runoff in low-lying locations, snowmelt in the foothills will also increase flows in creeks and streams.

Melting snow has already led to flooding in portions of Jefferson County, where roads and homes have been impacted and a flood warning is in effect. The video you see was taken by KMVT during March of 2019, and in looking at data from the national weather service from February of that same year, our area received a record amount of snowfall.

Precipitation ranged anywhere from 200 to 300 percent of normal across southern and central Idaho, southeast Washington, and across eastern Oregon.

According to snowflo.org, currently snow levels across the state are roughly at 136 percent above normal.

Coming up this week, KMVT’s Elizabeth Hadley will be talking with state and local officials on how you can prepare for a flooding situation and what to do when it happens

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.