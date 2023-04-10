One dead following altercation with Ada County Sheriff’s on I-84 early Monday morning

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — An Ada County Sheriff’s Deputy is recovering from his injuries following a fatal confrontation with a man on Interstate 84 Monday morning.

Just after 2 a.m., law enforcement responded to milepost 59 near the Eisenman exit, for a report of a man walking in the road.

According to the Ada County Sheriff’s Office, 40-year-old Jared Decker of Boise didn’t listen to commands and a struggle ensued.

Decker allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed one of the deputies multiple times.

Two of the deputies then shot decker. He later died in the emergency room.

The wounded deputy sustained several injuries and is in stable condition this afternoon.

The eastbound lanes were closed most of the morning to collect evidence.

The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is in charge of the investigation.

The Ada County Sheriff Employees’ Association has set up a fund at the Idaho Central Credit Union.

Anyone who wants to donate can do so at ICCU ACSEA Account #737631173.

People can make donations by mail if they want to send a check to:

The Ada County Sheriff Employees’ Association

PO Box 45009

Boise, ID 83711

Donations can also be made via Venmo- @ACSEA.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.