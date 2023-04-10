The role of a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner highlighted during Sexual Assault Awareness Month

Sexual Assault Awareness Ribbon
By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 5:12 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — April is Sexual Assault Awareness month, bringing awareness to a nationwide problem.

Deb Wetheralt is the Idaho Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner Coordinator for the state through the Idaho State Police and during sexual assault awareness month, the importance of her role is highlighted.

To be a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner, or SANE, medical professionals must undergo 40 hours of training, and 16 hours of certification.

The purpose is to be prepared to examine a victim who has been through trauma, and how to handle that case differently.

“Because that’s how the brain recognizes sexual assault, is as a life-threatening event, and it actually changes how the brain functions, and therefore it changes how a patient comes to us, and so when a patient comes to us after a trauma like sexual assault, they may behave in ways we don’t expect them to,” said Deb Wetheralt, the SANE Coordinator.

Knowing that, being trained as a SANE will help both the medical professional and the victim.

“Being seen by a SANE, who has been trained to recognize those trauma signs, and how to work with them and how to approach that patient, we can help her down the road toward healthy grieving and healing and coping,” said Wetheralt.

Until this year, a grant funded Wetheralt’s position and training for the nurses, but in this year’s session of the legislature, they provided funding for her position, leaving more funds available to expand the program.

She says it is equally important for police officers to recognize the signs of trauma as well, because they are often the first person that victim will see after the trauma.

“It’s most common that I get called by the hospital saying hey law enforcement has brought someone in, and we need a sane exam, so most of the time across Idaho it’s most common that victim’s are brought to the hospital by law enforcement,” said Wetheralt.

