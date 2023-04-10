Union Pacific train derailed near American Falls over the weekend, no injuries reported

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A train passing through American Falls came off the tracks late Saturday night.

KIDK reports that according to Power County dispatch, calls came in around 10:36 Saturday night near State Highway 39 and Willow Bay.

Reports state that five cars on the train were derailed.

Marina Road in American Falls was closed due to refrigerated boxcars blocking the street.

Union Pacific was on scene trying to get the train back on the track.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the derailment is unknown at this time.

