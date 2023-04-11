Canyon Ridge student meshing love for animals with school project

By Kourtney Paige
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:13 PM MDT
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — April is Autism Acceptance Month, which aims to recognize the condition that occurs in one of every 54 children in the United States.

With that being said, Canyon Ridge High School freshman Jeramiah Hoppock is hosting a People for Pets Donation and Awareness event later this month.

Through Hoppock’s journey with autism, hypersensitivity and speech apraxia, he’s discovered comfort and calm with animals.

He’s bringing awareness about animal adoption to our community and also fulfilling a project based learning requirement.

“Our goal is to get 100 items donated and 300 till 500 dollars donated, we recently reached our $300.00 goal. So after that we’re hoping to get as much as possible,” Hoppock explained.

Jeramiah is meshing his love of animals and his educational career by spearheading this event that will satisfy his class requirements.

The fundraising event will take place on April 22, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

