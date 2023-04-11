CSI baseball uses huge comeback in game two to split doubleheader with Utah State Eastern

The Golden Eagles play two more against the Eagles Tuesday
The Golden Eagles play two more against the Eagles Tuesday
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It looked like the College of Southern Idaho baseball team was going to lose its fourth straight game to Utah State Eastern Monday.

After trailing 9-1 in game two after losing the first game of a doubleheader, the Golden Eagles stormed back, using a walk-off to beat the Eagles.

GAME ONE

USU Eastern 5, CSI 1

GAME TWO

CSI 13, USU Eastern 12

Junior Garcia hit a walk-off two-RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Golden Eagles, 22-12 overall and 6-12 in Scenic West play, will play two more games against the Eagles Tuesday. Game one starts at 11 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Richfield woman sentenced to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification test bribes
Gooding man pleads guilty to taking CDL certification testing bribes

Latest News

The sophomore averaged 16.5 points a game this season for the Golden Eagles
CSI’s Meithof commits to Oregon State
The sophomore averaged 16.5 points a game this season for the Golden Eagles
CSI’s Meithof commits to Oregon State
The Golden Eagles play two more against the Eagles Tuesday
CSI baseball uses huge comeback in game two to split doubleheader with Utah State Eastern
Kimberly remains undefeated on the year.
Kimberly Softball improves to 11-0