CSI baseball uses huge comeback in game two to split doubleheader with Utah State Eastern

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It looked like the College of Southern Idaho baseball team was going to lose its fourth straight game to Utah State Eastern Monday.

After trailing 9-1 in game two after losing the first game of a doubleheader, the Golden Eagles stormed back, using a walk-off to beat the Eagles.

GAME ONE

USU Eastern 5, CSI 1

GAME TWO

CSI 13, USU Eastern 12

Junior Garcia hit a walk-off two-RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

The Golden Eagles, 22-12 overall and 6-12 in Scenic West play, will play two more games against the Eagles Tuesday. Game one starts at 11 a.m.

