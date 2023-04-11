CSI baseball uses huge comeback in game two to split doubleheader with Utah State Eastern
The Golden Eagles play two more against the Eagles Tuesday
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:04 AM MDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It looked like the College of Southern Idaho baseball team was going to lose its fourth straight game to Utah State Eastern Monday.
After trailing 9-1 in game two after losing the first game of a doubleheader, the Golden Eagles stormed back, using a walk-off to beat the Eagles.
GAME ONE
USU Eastern 5, CSI 1
GAME TWO
CSI 13, USU Eastern 12
Junior Garcia hit a walk-off two-RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.
The Golden Eagles, 22-12 overall and 6-12 in Scenic West play, will play two more games against the Eagles Tuesday. Game one starts at 11 a.m.
