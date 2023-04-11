CSI’s Meithof commits to Oregon State

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player will play in the Pac-12.

Nate Miethof, a sophomore guard from Keizer, Oregon, announced his intentions to continue his basketball career at Oregon State on Twitter Monday.

In his one season at CSI, Meithof averaged 16.5 points, tied for the team lead, and 5.5 rebounds a game.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.