CSI’s Meithof commits to Oregon State

By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:08 AM MDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A College of Southern Idaho men’s basketball player will play in the Pac-12.

Nate Miethof, a sophomore guard from Keizer, Oregon, announced his intentions to continue his basketball career at Oregon State on Twitter Monday.

In his one season at CSI, Meithof averaged 16.5 points, tied for the team lead, and 5.5 rebounds a game.

