Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho

motorcycle crash graphic.
motorcycle crash graphic.(MGN Graphics.)
By Brittany Cooper
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:56 PM MDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday marked a tragic day for families in southern Idaho, as two men died from their injuries sustained in separate motorcycle crashes.

Idaho State Police responded to 1400 East, 4300 North in Buhl at just before 1 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley reported that James Hollon, 21, of Buhl was headed south out of Melon Valley, when he passed a car at a high rate of speed. When the car approached the curve, the motorist discovered Hollon had crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family has been notified.

ISP was assisted at the scene by Buhl QRU, Buhl Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Over in Heyburn, around 3:20 p.m., ISP took a crash on the Interstate 84 on-ramp at milepost 211.

Police say a 55-year-old man from Declo was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Motorcycle eastbound I-84 on the on-ramp when he missed the curve. The vehicle continued off the left shoulder, struck an embankment and a fence.

The driver died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet, according to ISP.

The Minidoka Sheriff’s Office and Heyburn Police Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Richfield woman sentence to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud
Richfield woman sentenced to 10 years behind bars for insurance fraud

Latest News

Animal Shelter Dogs
Canyon Ridge student meshing love for animals with school project
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
One dead following altercation with Ada County Sheriff’s on I-84 early Monday morning
One dead following altercation with Ada County Sheriff’s on I-84 early Monday morning
Sexual Assault Awareness Ribbon
The role of a Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner highlighted during Sexual Assault Awareness Month