Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Monday marked a tragic day for families in southern Idaho, as two men died from their injuries sustained in separate motorcycle crashes.

Idaho State Police responded to 1400 East, 4300 North in Buhl at just before 1 p.m. for a reported motorcycle crash.

Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley reported that James Hollon, 21, of Buhl was headed south out of Melon Valley, when he passed a car at a high rate of speed. When the car approached the curve, the motorist discovered Hollon had crashed. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Family has been notified.

ISP was assisted at the scene by Buhl QRU, Buhl Fire Department, Magic Valley Paramedics, and Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Over in Heyburn, around 3:20 p.m., ISP took a crash on the Interstate 84 on-ramp at milepost 211.

Police say a 55-year-old man from Declo was driving a 2012 Harley Davidson FLHX Motorcycle eastbound I-84 on the on-ramp when he missed the curve. The vehicle continued off the left shoulder, struck an embankment and a fence.

The driver died at the scene and was not wearing a helmet, according to ISP.

The Minidoka Sheriff’s Office and Heyburn Police Department also responded to the scene.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.