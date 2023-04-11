Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell requests to be absent from court during graphic testimony

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On day 2 of the State of Idaho versus Lori Vallow Daybell trial, detective Hermosillo of the Rexburg Police Department began testifying.

He became involved in the case when Kay Woodcock told him she hadn’t spoken to her grandson JJ in a while.

The detective described the morning of June 9th 2020, when the bodies of JJ and Tylee were discovered buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s house.

Police obtained a search warrant for his home, and Chad Daybell watched as police were searching the backyard when they discovered a small body wrapped in black plastic trash bags.

Chad then left the scene at a high rate of speed and was then taken into custody by the police.

The detective said that police continued digging in the backyard where they found the remains of Tylee.

Hermosillo described it as finding “bits and pieces” of her badly burnt body and the smell so overwhelming that detectives had to continuously take turns digging.

The court then took a recess and was scheduled to resume at 12:45. At around 1:45 p.m. Lori Vallow Daybell and her attorneys reentered the courtroom after meeting in the hallway for quite some time.

Her attorney said that Lori would like to waive her right to be in court for the remainder of the day.

The State denied that request saying this isn’t the first time the defendant has been uncooperative with the court and Idaho law requires a defendant to be present during trial, except under specific circumstances.

