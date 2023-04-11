Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell requests to be absent from court during graphic testimony

Her attorney said that Lori would like to waive her right to be in court for the remainder of the day.
Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell requests to be absent from court during graphic testimony
Judge denies Lori Vallow Daybell requests to be absent from court during graphic testimony(KMVT-NEWS)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 3:52 PM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — On day 2 of the State of Idaho versus Lori Vallow Daybell trial, detective Hermosillo of the Rexburg Police Department began testifying.

He became involved in the case when Kay Woodcock told him she hadn’t spoken to her grandson JJ in a while.

The detective described the morning of June 9th 2020, when the bodies of JJ and Tylee were discovered buried in the backyard of Chad Daybell’s house.

Police obtained a search warrant for his home, and Chad Daybell watched as police were searching the backyard when they discovered a small body wrapped in black plastic trash bags.

Chad then left the scene at a high rate of speed and was then taken into custody by the police.

The detective said that police continued digging in the backyard where they found the remains of Tylee.

Hermosillo described it as finding “bits and pieces” of her badly burnt body and the smell so overwhelming that detectives had to continuously take turns digging.

The court then took a recess and was scheduled to resume at 12:45. At around 1:45 p.m. Lori Vallow Daybell and her attorneys reentered the courtroom after meeting in the hallway for quite some time.

Her attorney said that Lori would like to waive her right to be in court for the remainder of the day.

The State denied that request saying this isn’t the first time the defendant has been uncooperative with the court and Idaho law requires a defendant to be present during trial, except under specific circumstances.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho

Latest News

Flooding preparations
As the snow starts top melt, Wood River officials say now is the time to prepare your home for flooding
April is Stress Awareness Month and St. Luke's has tips on how to manage stress
As we head into Spring, St. Luke’s offers tips on managing stress
As the weather starts to turn, a local nursery has a few tips for that itchy green thumb
As the weather starts to turn, a local nursery has a few tips for that itchy green thumb
The transgender community in Idaho feels targeted by many of the bills passed by the Idaho...
Magic Valley trans-community expresses concerns about gender-affirming care law