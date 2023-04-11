Local resident is looking for a change to the City of Twin Falls system of governance

Local residents is looking for a change to the City of Twin Falls system of governance
Local residents is looking for a change to the City of Twin Falls system of governance(KMVT-NEWS)
By Steve Kirch
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:14 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A Twin Falls man is starting a petition, asking voters if they want to change the city’s’ system of governance, and the petition has already received a less than luke-warm response from the Twin Falls City Council.

Twin Falls resident Arnel Culum is starting a petition to ask voters if they would like to see the City of Twin Falls switch to strong mayor form of government.

Culum says by switching to a strong mayor form of government, the city would see higher voter turnout during local elections, and the voters could more easily hold the mayor accountable.

The city manager oversees the day-to-day operations of the city and is hired by the city council, who are all elected by the voters.

However, the mayor is not elected by the voters but by the city council. Culum introduced his petition to the city council Monday night.

“There are two ways to initiate a form of change. one you can start a petition like I have done, or two - you can go to city council and ask them to put this on the ballot as well. so I am basically taking to ideas and running them at the same time,” said Culum.

The Twin Falls City Council rejected Culum’s petition, and all the council members voiced support for the city’s current form of governance.

Culum says he now has to gather 20 initial signatures to start the petition process, and after that - collect 756 signatures to get it on the 2023 ballot. Some people have already signed the petition and shown support.

“I really think this is what people have talked about and wanted to see. At least have a say about it. At some of the town halls in the last few elections it has come up as a question for all candidates to answer,” added Culum.

Anyone interest at viewing the petition can go to Ooh La La in Twin Falls, or Click Here.

