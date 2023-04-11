Magic Valley trans-community expresses concerns about gender-affirming care law

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The transgender community in Idaho feels targeted by many of the bills passed by the Idaho State Legislature this session. Some have even been signed into law by Gov. Brad Little.

This session, the Idaho State Legislature passed a bill into law that would prevent trans teens from using public school bathrooms for the sex they identify with.

“I feel angry because I have been attacked in a bathroom for being transgender. We are not the ones attacking kids, attacking people. We are getting attacked,” Myles Reed said.

Another bill that is now law prohibiting medical professionals from providing gender-affirming care for minors. Twenty-three-year-old Magic Valley resident Arya Walker, who identifies as a trans-man, said he received testosterone when he was around 17-years-old, and the care he received might have saved his life.

“I know a lot of many suicidal tendencies, and my dysphoria and my anxiety came from my gender presentation and saw me as different and weird,” Walker said.

Reed, who also identifies as a trans-man, said he went through about a year and a half of evaluation before he got put on hormones. He started testosterone when he was 16-years-old.

“I actually started therapy when I was 12 because I was depressed, self-harming; that’s actually why I started therapy,” Reed said.

Magic Valley resident and gender-affirming therapist Rhonda Johnson, who has a child that identifies as queer, said she sees Idaho’s gender-affirming care bill as a violation of parents’ rights.

“As a parent, it should be my right to make those decisions as long as they are medically supported and helped by competent health professionals,” Johnson said.

In the future, Walker said he has concerns about trans-teens getting medical care in Idaho. Some might have to start looking to others states to receive proper care.

“A lot of it has to be with proper mental health care because we are going to have a huge rise in suicide attempts,” Walker said.

In the end, Walker and Reed said they will continue to fight here in Idaho, but most importantly, they want trans-teens to know they are not alone.

“Whether people think I have a place in Idaho as a trans-person doesn’t matter. Every day I’m here is an act of rebellion,” Walker said.

