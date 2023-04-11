Showers, Gladys Fay

JEROME—Gladys Fay Showers, 84, of Jerome, ID, passed away on April 5, 2023, from this world. Gladys had a beautiful life and an amazing family that she was always proud of.

Gladys was born in Caldwell, ID in 1938 and was raised on a small dairy farm in Nampa. Her parents were Emanuel and Lillie Gomer. She had 5 sisters and one brother. She enjoyed going on trips and being with family.

While attending Idaho State University in Pocatello, Gladys married her college sweetheart, Dean Showers, on August 31, 1958. Dean and Gladys had 4 children: Ryan Showers, Tim Showers, Robin (Myers) Showers, and Gary Showers.

Gladys was a receptionist for her husband’s business at Northside Electronics for 20 years, she later worked as a bus aide for Northside Bus Company for 10 years.

Gladys was always praised for the kindness and hospitality that she showed family and guests in her home. Gladys was a devout Christian and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Jerome.

Gladys will be missed by all. It is not every day that we get to be with such a loving person that was so full of compassion for family and life.

She is survived by her husband, 4 children, 7 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren, her twin sister Gloria Eidam and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brother; Howard Gomer, sisters; Marge Gharring, Shirley Hunt, Lenta Ford, and Gracie Monfort.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel at 11:00 am. Viewing will be held on Saturday at the chapel from 9:00 am until service time. Burial will follow at the Jerome Cemetery.

Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 302 1st Ave. E. in Jerome, ID 83338.

