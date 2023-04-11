As the snow starts top melt, Wood River officials say now is the time to prepare your home for flooding

WOOD RIVER VALLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Wood River Valley officials are preparing for flooding, and there are things residents should do to prepare as well.

“This year we’ve seen near record amounts of snowfall, not record, but near record, similar to 2006 and 2017, were our highest floods of record on file, so we anticipate some flooding issues,” said Kristine Hilt, the floodplain manager for Blaine County.

Hilt says, it’s not a matter of if, but when, and residents throughout the county need to begin preparing now.

The Draper Preserve, Della View Subdivision, Gimlet, and West Ketchum are particularly susceptible.

“Every property in the county is susceptible to flooding at any given time, we have ground water issues, we have surface water flooding, rain on snow events, we could have a rainstorm come through and we could even see mud slides in the spring,” said Hilt.

She says there are a few simple things that residents should begin preparing now, before it’s too late.

First you must understand the risk of your property.

Call your insurance company to ensure you are singed up for flood insurance, this typically takes 30 days to go into effect.

Sign up for Code Red Alerts in the event of a natural disaster.

Create an evacuation plan for your family.

Finally prepare your home and valuables in case of an evacuation.

“The biggest issue with flooding is property damage, water is one of the costliest damages to a home, we also see access issues, driveways will be washed away, so there will be issues with people accessing their home or emergency services actually getting to them, we also see utilities knocked out so people may go without power,” said Hilt.

Blaine County is hosting three flood preparedness meetings on April 18th at 6:00 p.m. at Ketchum City Hall, April 19th at 7:00 p.m. at Community Campus in Hailey and April 20th at 7:00 p.m. at Carey City Hall.

Anyone from the public can attend to learn more.

