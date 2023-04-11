As the temperatures heat up, more motorcycles are hitting Idaho’s Roadways

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In the aftermath of two tragic motorcycle fatalities we experienced in Magic Valley on Monday, we wanted to look at motorcycle safety in the area.

We took our questions to the Idaho State Police to find some answers.

Sergeant Mark Donahue said that he knows how important it is to enjoy your ride, but he also advices to remember to “share the roadways”.

“Number one always wear your motorcycle safety gear which includes a helmet, Idaho law requires folks under the age of 18 to wear a helmet - it’s optional for adults over the age of 18. But it is a good idea, it may protect you in a situation where you weren’t suspecting something and something pops up in an accident or crash,” said Donahue.

Sergeant Donahue, along with hundreds of others, is an avid motorcycle rider during his off periods.

But he strongly encourages anyone on the roadways to be a defensive driver.

“Always assume that the other driver doesn’t see you because a lot of the time they don’t. So, we have to make sure that we’re watching out for them and trying to anticipate what they’re going to do, especially at intersections and busy roadways,” said Donahue.

