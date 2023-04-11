Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amanda Dunlap was sentenced to 10 years indeterminate, with credit for time served.

Dunlap has spent the last five and a half years in jail awaiting her sentencing, after being charged in 2017.

She originally faced first degree murder and numerous injury to child charges, but took a plea agreement.

Dunlap’s daughter, 20-month-old Lyryk Altom died from a blunt force trauma to her head.

Last August, Dunlap’s boyfriend, Joshua Molina, was sentenced to life in prison for Altom’s murder.

