Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 6:35 PM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Amanda Dunlap was sentenced to 10 years indeterminate, with credit for time served.
Dunlap has spent the last five and a half years in jail awaiting her sentencing, after being charged in 2017.
She originally faced first degree murder and numerous injury to child charges, but took a plea agreement.
Dunlap’s daughter, 20-month-old Lyryk Altom died from a blunt force trauma to her head.
Last August, Dunlap’s boyfriend, Joshua Molina, was sentenced to life in prison for Altom’s murder.
