As we head into Spring, St. Luke’s offers tips on managing stress

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we are now seeing the change of the season as we head into spring that change can bring about stress

April is National Stress Awareness Month, and stress is defined as a state of tension. Stress can have harmful effects on everyone, from poor sleep quality to a compromised immune system, and long-term heart disease.

St. Luke’s has tips on how to help de-stress, including getting plenty of rest and eating properly. Still, they also say it’s important to simplify your life by identifying what your values and priorities are. Lacey Haggan-Galloway, A Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with St. Luke’s Behavioral Health, says to write down a Spring schedule and create a routine to include your priorities and don’t feel like you have to say yes to everything.

She says it’s important to pay attention to your emotions and how your children may be acting.

“I always tell parents to pay attention to what their kids are expressing, and also for ourselves, if we’re getting angry pretty quickly for something that seems a little unreasonable or unrealistic,” said Haggan-Galloway. “I would look at what the kid’s routine is, and maybe they’re needing you to help them reset their routine and what their expectations are.”

She added if you’re not finding fulfillment in your job, relationships, or everyday routine it’s a sign to stop and slow down to reset and focus on what is important to you, so you are the one managing your time.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.