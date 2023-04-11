As we head into Spring, St. Luke’s offers tips on managing stress

April is Stress Awareness Month and St. Luke's has tips on how to manage stress
April is Stress Awareness Month and St. Luke's has tips on how to manage stress(ktvf)
By Layne Rabe
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 2:58 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we are now seeing the change of the season as we head into spring that change can bring about stress

April is National Stress Awareness Month, and stress is defined as a state of tension. Stress can have harmful effects on everyone, from poor sleep quality to a compromised immune system, and long-term heart disease.

St. Luke’s has tips on how to help de-stress, including getting plenty of rest and eating properly. Still, they also say it’s important to simplify your life by identifying what your values and priorities are. Lacey Haggan-Galloway, A Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist with St. Luke’s Behavioral Health, says to write down a Spring schedule and create a routine to include your priorities and don’t feel like you have to say yes to everything.

She says it’s important to pay attention to your emotions and how your children may be acting.

“I always tell parents to pay attention to what their kids are expressing, and also for ourselves, if we’re getting angry pretty quickly for something that seems a little unreasonable or unrealistic,” said Haggan-Galloway. “I would look at what the kid’s routine is, and maybe they’re needing you to help them reset their routine and what their expectations are.”

She added if you’re not finding fulfillment in your job, relationships, or everyday routine it’s a sign to stop and slow down to reset and focus on what is important to you, so you are the one managing your time.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho

Latest News

As the weather starts to turn, a local nursery has a few tips for that itchy green thumb
As the weather starts to turn, a local nursery has a few tips for that itchy green thumb
The transgender community in Idaho feels targeted by many of the bills passed by the Idaho...
Magic Valley trans-community expresses concerns about gender-affirming care law
Through Jeramiah's journey with autism and other medical issues, he found comfort with animals.
Hoppock's journey with autism
Animal Shelter Dogs
Canyon Ridge student meshing love for animals with school project