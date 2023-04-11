As the weather starts to turn, a local nursery has a few tips for that itchy green thumb

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Spring has sprung! and you may be wondering if it’s a good time to start planting flowers or vegetables and your garden.

The answer could be yes, even though everything is behind schedule. Which can be good or bad, depending on what you’re looking at planting.

Experts at Windsor’s Nursery say it’s a great time to use weed killers such as Snapshot, or weed impede-liquid, and dormant oils, which helps with the control of the first round of bugs.

And due to the warmer temperatures, the pre-emergent will help with weed control. Horticulture Specialist Jamee Muchow advises what to plant this time of year.

“I would still hesitate about what exactly - so when it comes to vegetable gardens and your seed potatoes, your early cabbages, your onions... things like that can go in the ground,” said Muchow. “So, all your early spring types that can handle frost can go in now. It’s good enough to do that now, along with pansies and primroses, your early flowering type annuals can give you some bloom in your yard.”

She also offered some more tips on proper planting, so you can make your home look even more special.

“So, you get those down now so the spring rains and stuff - and we’re getting water here soon in the canals – so, they can get all soaked in deep. And, that’s going to help control the weeds control, And we use various types of pre-emergent in the landscape beds that help control your landscape beds,” said Muchow.

