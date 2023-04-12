Application period open for 2023 Idaho State Flood Management Grants

The board had about $70,000 in carryover funds from last year.
Application period open for 2023 Idaho State Flood Management Grants
Application period open for 2023 Idaho State Flood Management Grants(KMOT)
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:20 AM MDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Water Resource Board is actively accepting applications for the 2023 State Flood Management Grant Program.

It’s open to flood control districts, drainage districts, irrigation districts, among other entities that may have incurred flood damage in recent times.

The Idaho legislature has made the grant program a permanent program with about one million dollars in funding available statewide.

In July 2022, the Idaho Water Resource Board approved 10 flood management grants statewide at a cost of a little more than one million dollars.

The board had about $70,000 in carryover funds from last year.

Applications are due by Friday, June 2nd.

For more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho

Latest News

file
Rally held in Twin Falls to stop Lava Ridge Windfarm Project
Tuesday evening's online weather update {4/11/2023}
As the temperatures heat up, more motorcycles are hitting Idaho’s Roadways
With temperatures heating up, more motorcycles are hitting Idaho’s roadways
Local residents is looking for a change to the City of Twin Falls system of governance
Local resident is looking for a change to the City of Twin Falls system of governance