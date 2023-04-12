Application period open for 2023 Idaho State Flood Management Grants

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Water Resource Board is actively accepting applications for the 2023 State Flood Management Grant Program.

It’s open to flood control districts, drainage districts, irrigation districts, among other entities that may have incurred flood damage in recent times.

The Idaho legislature has made the grant program a permanent program with about one million dollars in funding available statewide.

In July 2022, the Idaho Water Resource Board approved 10 flood management grants statewide at a cost of a little more than one million dollars.

The board had about $70,000 in carryover funds from last year.

Applications are due by Friday, June 2nd.

For more information, Click Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.