The Buhl Municipal Pool is looking to fill positions to open for the summer

BUHL, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The City of Buhl is gearing up to open the municipal swimming pool in the month of June, and they’re looking to fill a few open positions.

Due to the lack of applications and employees for lifeguards, there’s potential for the pool to not open at all this summer.

They’re hoping to fill the gap as soon as possible and they encourage anyone to apply, but you must be at least 18 years of age or older.

If you are selected, the city will pay half of your training cost and the lifeguard position starts at $10 an hour.

“We realize the pools don’t open until the first week of June, but there’s is training that we need to get these people trained to do, teach swim lessons, safety guarding, CPR, those classes all start soon within the next week or two. So, the sooner you can apply the better,” said Teresa Robbins from the City of Buhl.

If you’re interested in a position as a pool employee, you can simply contact the city of Buhl at 208-543-5650.

