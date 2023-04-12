Chick-fil-A’s side salad to ‘romaine’ on the menu

Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
Chick-fil-A announced the side salad would stay on the menu after all.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023
(CNN) – The side salad at Chick-fil-A will remain on the menu.

Last month, the fast-food restaurant announced it was removing the item in an effort to simplify and refresh its menu.

The side salad was supposed to be tossed in early April, but many customers complained.

Just a few days later, Chick-fil-A announced the salad would stay on the menu after all.

(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho

White House plots strategy to counter abortion pill ruling
Tim Scott unveils 2024 White House exploratory committee
Police investigate discovery of ‘possible infant remains’
Biden says economic growth in Northern Ireland is ‘just beginning’