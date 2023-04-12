Idaho Tax Commission shares a few last minute tax filing tips

Those who owe taxes must send in their payments by April 18th.
Taxes
Taxes(Arizona's Family)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:46 PM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This coming Tuesday the 18th is Tax Day, and the Idaho State Tax Commission is offering tips to those filing at the last minute.

The Tax Commission does have an online portal to file; however, certain requirements—including a gross annual income requirement—to be able to file online must be met. If you don’t meet the requirements, tax officials say there are other online options available to file taxes. You can also file and pay taxes through the mail.

“If your return is mailed in with the postage date by the 18th it will be considered timely,” said Jessica Sargent, the Office Manager for the Twin Falls Office of the Idaho State Tax Commission. “You don’t have to worry about processing as long as it’s dated, stamped, and mailed by the April 18th.”

Those who owe taxes must send in their payments by April 18th as well. Payment may be made via check, cash, or card.

Anyone who needs help with their taxes may come to the State Tax Commission at 440 Falls Avenue in Twin Falls Monday through Friday 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

Voices Against Violence.
Voices Against Violence is a vital resource for sexual assault survivors
Spring cleaning not only can help clean your home, but also your mood
Spring cleaning is not only good for your house, but also your mood
As temperatures start to heat up there are ways to keep utility costs down
Tips for keeping utility costs low as temperatures go up
Application period open for 2023 Idaho State Flood Management Grants
Application period open for 2023 Idaho State Flood Management Grants