Idaho Tax Commission shares a few last minute tax filing tips

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — This coming Tuesday the 18th is Tax Day, and the Idaho State Tax Commission is offering tips to those filing at the last minute.

The Tax Commission does have an online portal to file; however, certain requirements—including a gross annual income requirement—to be able to file online must be met. If you don’t meet the requirements, tax officials say there are other online options available to file taxes. You can also file and pay taxes through the mail.

“If your return is mailed in with the postage date by the 18th it will be considered timely,” said Jessica Sargent, the Office Manager for the Twin Falls Office of the Idaho State Tax Commission. “You don’t have to worry about processing as long as it’s dated, stamped, and mailed by the April 18th.”

Those who owe taxes must send in their payments by April 18th as well. Payment may be made via check, cash, or card.

Anyone who needs help with their taxes may come to the State Tax Commission at 440 Falls Avenue in Twin Falls Monday through Friday 9 A.M. to 4 P.M.

