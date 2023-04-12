Rally held in Twin Falls to stop Lava Ridge windfarm project

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The movement to stop the placement of approximately 400 wind turbines on public land in the Magic Valley is continuing in Twin Falls.

A rally to stop the Lava Ridge wind farm project was held in Downtown Twin Falls, at City Hall Plaza Tuesday night.

Organizer Forrest Andersen said the purpose of the rally was to raise awareness and urge residents to hold elected leaders accountable when it comes to the wind farm project.

“To inform our local legislators, our local political representatives, and those at the state level, to know the people are motivated. The people are educated, and we are watching what they do. We won’t settle for minimum effort,” Andersen said.

This legislative session, Idaho lawmakers approved a resolution requesting the governor and attorney general to take what legal actions are available to encourage the bureau of land management to select a no-build option on Lava Ridge.

Additionally, seven Southern Idaho counties recently came together to sign a joint-county proclamation against the proposed lava ridge wind project.

Many residents have expressed concerns relating to the short and long term effects associated with the project.

