Spring cleaning is not only good for your house, but also your mood

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — As we move into mid-April many people are starting to think about spring cleaning, but a seasonal refresh can help your mind as much as your house.

A clean house is always a plus, but spring cleaning can also help our mood and thoughts.

Dr. Devin Merritt, a psychologist with St. Luke’s Behavioral Health, says as people get out more during the warmer months and move their muscles release a stress-relieving hormone improving their mood. Getting outside more also helps increase our vitamin D production from the sun, improving our mood.

Dr. Merritt joined KMVT’s Rise and Shine this week to talk about how de-cluttering our physical space helps de-clutter our minds as well.

“Not only is de-cluttering a great way to be more mindful, de-cluttering helps center us and ground us in the present moment,” said Merritt. “And as we do that, as we turn down that visual noise, um, our brains are able to settle more. We’re able to focus, concentrate, we feel more at peace, calm, we have more of a feng shui if you will.”

Dr. Merritt said if the feeling of being blue or down persists and is accompanied by distress or functional impact that is a good sign it’s time to talk to a mental health professional and get some help.

