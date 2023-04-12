T.F.S.D. names Ryan Nesmith as new Associate Superintendent for the District

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District Board of Trustees has named the new Associate Superintendent.

Ryan Nesmith will be taking the role starting July 1st.

The Associate Superintendent is tasked with a wide variety of duties including monitoring, implementing, supporting federal programs, overseeing student achievement data, and supporting all other district office needs.

Nesmith is currently the Principal at Twin Falls High School, a role he has held since 2021.

Nesmith has worked in education for 14 years. He started his career teaching Science and Spanish for the Kimberly School District back in 2009.

In the new position, he will help supervise over 1,000 employees.

“I think the biggest thing Dr. Dickinson has tasked me with moving into next year is trying to align our K-12 curriculum, instruction and assessment. I think that’s going to be one of our goals is to try to kind of eliminate have silos for elementary and secondary and we’re going to try and break some of those down and have more of a focus on K-12,” said Nesmith.

Nesmith received a Bachelor’s in Earth Science Education in 2009 from BYU-Idaho, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the University of Idaho in 2012, and an Educational Specialist degree in Educational Leadership from the University of Idaho in 2019.

He is currently pursuing a doctoral degree from Northwest Nazarene University

Nesmith’s passion for education is “challenge ourselves as we grow”. He will take over for Bill Brulotte, who is retiring this year.

