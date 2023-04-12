Thanks to another walk-off, CSI baseball wins series against USU Eastern
The Golden Eagles swept Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Eagles
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team rallied once again Tuesday against Utah State Eastern.
After winning game one of a doubleheader, the Golden Eagles fell behind 3-1 to the Eagles in game two. CSI clawed back, and eventually a walk-off walk from Greyson Shafer gave the Golden Eagles a series win against Utah State Eastern.
GAME ONE
CSI 1, USU Eastern 0
Kaden Cloward threw five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits in the win for the Golden Eagles.
GAME TWO
CSI 4, USU Eastern 3
Shafer went 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs and two walks. To go along with the walk-off base on balls, he tied the game with am RBI double in the fifth inning.
CSI is now 24-12 on the season and 8-12 in Scenic West Conference play.
The Golden Eagles will host Southern Nevada in a four-game series this Saturday and Sunday. It will be the Golden Eagles’ final home game of the season.
