Thanks to another walk-off, CSI baseball wins series against USU Eastern

The Golden Eagles swept Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Eagles
The Golden Eagles swept Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Eagles
The Golden Eagles swept Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Eagles(KMVT)
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 11:46 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The College of Southern Idaho baseball team rallied once again Tuesday against Utah State Eastern.

After winning game one of a doubleheader, the Golden Eagles fell behind 3-1 to the Eagles in game two. CSI clawed back, and eventually a walk-off walk from Greyson Shafer gave the Golden Eagles a series win against Utah State Eastern.

GAME ONE

CSI 1, USU Eastern 0

Kaden Cloward threw five scoreless innings, allowing just two hits in the win for the Golden Eagles.

GAME TWO

CSI 4, USU Eastern 3

Shafer went 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs and two walks. To go along with the walk-off base on balls, he tied the game with am RBI double in the fifth inning.

CSI is now 24-12 on the season and 8-12 in Scenic West Conference play.

The Golden Eagles will host Southern Nevada in a four-game series this Saturday and Sunday. It will be the Golden Eagles’ final home game of the season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho

Latest News

The Bruins hang on late to beat the Tigers, 6-5
Twin Falls softball stays unbeaten in conference play; Tuesday’s prep sports scores
The sophomore averaged 16.5 points a game this season for the Golden Eagles
CSI’s Meithof commits to Oregon State
The Golden Eagles play two more against the Eagles Tuesday
CSI baseball uses huge comeback in game two to split doubleheader with Utah State Eastern
The sophomore averaged 16.5 points a game this season for the Golden Eagles
CSI’s Meithof commits to Oregon State