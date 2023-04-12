Tips for keeping utility costs low as temperatures go up

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Even with a dip in the temperatures this week we will soon be seeing the mercury rising as we get closer to summer and that means those air conditioning units will be putting in overtime.

While utility costs usually go up in the peaks of summer and winter, Idaho is the 7th cheapest state to live in, in terms of electricity costs averaging just over 95 dollars a month according to an analysis by move.org.

Even though Idaho utilities cost less than most states it can get expensive to run the air conditioning. Alexandria Cremer, Media Relations with move.org, says using a ceiling fan or oscillating fan can help keep your home cool and when running your AC don’t turn it off completely when you leave for a vacation.

Another key to keeping your house cool during the day is to ensure your blinds are closed to avoid the intense sun out.

“Cleaning your air conditioner coils is a good thing to do as it gets hotter,” said Cremer. “That way the heat or cool can run efficiently without being blocked by dirt or debris which could end up costing you more money.”

If you have yard water during the cooler hours, in the early morning or late evening, too avoid evaporation which saves on the amount of water needed to properly saturate your lawn.

