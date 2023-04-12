Twin Falls softball stays unbeaten in conference play; Tuesday’s prep sports scores

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls softball team is now 3-0 in Great Basin Conference play.

The Bruins took a 6-2 lead over Jerome in the fifth inning of a matchup Tuesday and held on late to stay atop the conference standings.

Twin Falls 6, Jerome 5

Jerome falls to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play.

Kimberly 11, Gooding 1

Kimberly 6, Gooding 5

BASEBALL SCORES

Twin Falls 15, Jerome 4

Nolan Hardesty went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Twin Falls. Drew Thompson also went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Bruins.

Twin Falls is now 10-6 overall and 4-0 in Great Basin Conference play.

Minico 6, Mountain Home 5

The Spartans are now 6-0 in Great Basin Conference play and 9-4 overall.

Canyon Ridge 10, Wood River 9

Gavin Aho led the Riverhawks at the plate, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs.

Kimberly 12, Snake River 6

The Bulldogs are now 10-2 on the season.

