Twin Falls softball stays unbeaten in conference play; Tuesday’s prep sports scores
The Bruins hang on late to beat the Tigers, 6-5
JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls softball team is now 3-0 in Great Basin Conference play.
The Bruins took a 6-2 lead over Jerome in the fifth inning of a matchup Tuesday and held on late to stay atop the conference standings.
Twin Falls 6, Jerome 5
Jerome falls to 5-5 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
Kimberly 11, Gooding 1
Kimberly 6, Gooding 5
BASEBALL SCORES
Twin Falls 15, Jerome 4
Nolan Hardesty went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBIs for Twin Falls. Drew Thompson also went 2-for-4 with four RBIs for the Bruins.
Twin Falls is now 10-6 overall and 4-0 in Great Basin Conference play.
Minico 6, Mountain Home 5
The Spartans are now 6-0 in Great Basin Conference play and 9-4 overall.
Canyon Ridge 10, Wood River 9
Gavin Aho led the Riverhawks at the plate, going 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Kimberly 12, Snake River 6
The Bulldogs are now 10-2 on the season.
Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.