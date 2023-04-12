Voices Against Violence is a vital resource for sexual assault survivors

By Elizabeth Hadley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:56 PM MDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In 2022, Voices Against Violence helped 167 victims of sexual assault throughout the six counties that they serve, and they are just one part of the healing journey for a survivor.

Voices Against Violence advocates are often called to the emergency room when a person has been sexually assaulted.

They will sit with the survivor and walk them through the process and let them know the options that are available them.

Police Officers can be involved as well to lead the investigation if the survivor wishes to press charges.

Voices Against Violence can also help the survivor process and heal from the trauma they have endured, through counseling and emergency shelter.

Noemi Juarez says they aim to meet the survivor wherever they are.

“We have to be very careful because everybody that we approach is going to be in a different stage, and even the after care, the after care is going to be very different, some people might recall events,” said Noemi Juarez. “Some people might recall no events, and then they are recalling things in nightmares or having nightmares and then they are being triggered as they are trying to live out their life.”

April is used as a month of education and awareness.

To encourage people to reach out for help if they have been a victim.

On Saturday, April 22, they will be hosting their annual Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Walk at the Twin Falls City Park, and everyone is invited to attend.

The walk begins at 11:00 a.m.

