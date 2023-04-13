Blaser to lead Minico football program

Blaser played football at Boise State
Blaser played football at Boise State
By Jack Schemmel
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:43 AM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico High School has its new football coach.

Sherman Blaser will replace Keelan McCaffery, who left for Centennial High School in Boise earlier this year.

Blaser has experience as a head coach at Madison, Melba, Kuna, and most recently Owhyee.

He won a 4A state title at Kuna in 2019 and led Owhyee to a 5A playoff appearance last season before the school decided to move on. Blaser played tight end at Boise State in the mid-2000′s.

He feels the smaller town of Rupert fits his family’s interests and believes the standard built by McCaffery and Tim Perrigot makes Minico a great place to be.

“I really value hard work, I want kids and coaches that are not going to gripe and complain and ho-hum about things, just here’s where we’re going, let’s run 100 miles an hour, and I feel like that is the community that I found in Minico, and in the Rupert area,” Blaser said.

The Spartan offense under Blaser might be a little different.

Minico fans probably won’t see the Wing-T anymore. Blaser says the offense will be no-huddle and spread-based.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

TFHS Camille Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin
Twin Falls’ Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin
Family, friends, and coaches came out to show support for their fellow Bruin
Twin Falls’ Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin
Ortiz signs with Blue Mountain Community College
Ortiz signs with Blue Mountain Community College
While Major League Baseball has no current plans to add teams, the family that used to own the...
Salt Lake City group hopes to gain MLB expansion team