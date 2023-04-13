Blaser to lead Minico football program

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Minico High School has its new football coach.

Sherman Blaser will replace Keelan McCaffery, who left for Centennial High School in Boise earlier this year.

Blaser has experience as a head coach at Madison, Melba, Kuna, and most recently Owhyee.

He won a 4A state title at Kuna in 2019 and led Owhyee to a 5A playoff appearance last season before the school decided to move on. Blaser played tight end at Boise State in the mid-2000′s.

He feels the smaller town of Rupert fits his family’s interests and believes the standard built by McCaffery and Tim Perrigot makes Minico a great place to be.

“I really value hard work, I want kids and coaches that are not going to gripe and complain and ho-hum about things, just here’s where we’re going, let’s run 100 miles an hour, and I feel like that is the community that I found in Minico, and in the Rupert area,” Blaser said.

The Spartan offense under Blaser might be a little different.

Minico fans probably won’t see the Wing-T anymore. Blaser says the offense will be no-huddle and spread-based.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.