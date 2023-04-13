Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near Garrett Morgan Elementary School.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs, WKYT News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:59 AM MDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A crossing guard that was working for an elementary school in Kentucky died after he was hit by a car, officials said.

The coroner said the collision happened Tuesday morning at Garrett Morgan Elementary School in Lexington.

James Arthur Holland, 73, died at the hospital Wednesday night.

The school district confirmed to WKYT that Holland was a crossing guard with the district.

Police said they do not believe criminal charges will be filed against the driver, but the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

