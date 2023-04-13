Jamie Foxx recovering after experiencing medical complication

The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.
The Oscar winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.(John Bauld / CC BY 2.0)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:44 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jamie Foxx is recovering after suffering some kind of medical scare.

The Oscar-winning actor’s daughter, Corinne Foxx, posted about her dad Wednesday on Instagram.

She did not release many details, only saying Foxx “experienced a medical complication Tuesday.”

She shared he was on his way to recovery due to quick action and great care and ended her post with asking for prayers and privacy for the family.

A spokesman for Foxx declined to share any further information including the exact nature of the actor’s medical condition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

A crossing guard was hit by a car in Lexington, Kentucky. It happened Tuesday morning near...
Elementary school crossing guard struck, killed by car
President Joe Biden visits Dundalk, Ireland, on Wednesday.
LIVE: Biden in Ireland: ‘It’s an honor to return’
Rep. Justin Pearson, D-Memphis, raises his fists on the floor of the House chamber to recognize...
Expelled to reinstated: Pearson returns to Tennessee House
FILE - A patient prepares to take the first of two pills for a medication abortion during a...
Court preserves access to abortion pill but tightens rules