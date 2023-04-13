Man killed following officer-involved shooting

By KIFI News Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:23 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A man is dead following an officer-involved shooting in Bingham County.

On Wednesday at approximately 12:30 p.m., Blackfoot Police located a car associated with a wanted Idaho Falls man for eluding law enforcement, kidnapping and aggravated assault.

As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect fled.

Then multiple agencies pursued the vehicle until it crashed on the ramp connecting U.S. 91 and southbound Interstate 15.

According to the Idaho State Police, as law enforcement approached the suspect, multiple shots were fired, and the suspect was struck. There were two passengers in the car that were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

U.S. 91 and the on-ramp from U.S. 91 to Interstate 15 is cleared after being closed for about ten hours.

ISP is leading the Critical Incident Task Force in charge of the investigation.

