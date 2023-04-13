Man throws $200k in cash out of a car window onto the interstate, police say

A man reportedly threw roughly $200,000 in cash out of a speeding car and onto the interstate in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday night. (Source: KEZI)
By Noah Chavez
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:34 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EUGENE, Ore. (KEZI) – A man reportedly threw roughly $200,000 in cash out of a speeding car and onto the interstate in Eugene, Oregon on Wednesday night.

People are still searching the sides of the highway, hoping to find more of the money.

However, police said it’s all been accounted for.

Oregon State Police Lt. Jim Andrews said anyone who stopped on the scene did a “pretty good job of cleaning it all up.”

Andrews said the money belonged to 38-year-old Colin Davis McCarthy and his family. Andrews said McCarthy drained the family’s shared bank account in cash and then let it fly along the freeway.

Andrews said there is “little” that police can do for the family, because it was a shared account with McCarthy’s name on it.

“Because it’s shared, they both have equal interests in the money,” he said.

McCarthy is not facing any charges. Troopers considered charging him with disorderly conduct or reckless endangering, but ultimately chose not to do so.

Troopers said McCarthy told them he did it because he was “doing well” and wanted to share the money with others.

The family said although the chances are slim, they’re asking anyone who found any of the cash to return it to Oregon State Police because that money is “very much needed” by the family.

Copyright 2023 KEZI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

Airplanes sit on the runway due to flooding at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood airport Thursday,...
Florida cleans up after deluge strands cars, closes airport
Behind the Business: J & J Enterprises
Behind the Business: J & J Enterprises
A woman walks past flowers left outside an apartment building where a technology executive was...
San Francisco police make arrest in death of Cash App founder
FILE - Insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump storm the U.S. Capitol in Washington on...
Capitol police officer who aided Jan 6 rioter gets probation