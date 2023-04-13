‘Purple Up’ this Friday for Military Children

Upload a photo of support to social media April 14th with #IDMOMC
By Heatherann Wagner
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 1:24 PM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Purple up for military children is this Friday. It’s all part of month of the military child. It’s a chance to show support for children whose parents are serving our country.

Purple is symbolic as it’s the combined color of all the military branches.

Military and Family Readiness Specialist at the Twin Falls National Guard Amory Sonya Nowland says, “Wearing their shirts on Friday is showing the military kids in the community that you support what they do. You support what their family is doing and what the service member is doing for our nation and our country and our state when they go out and serve.”

It’s also a way to connect military children to the community. And can open a line of communication.

“Just ask them questions... how are they doing, what’s going on. Ask they hey how are your parents doing. Just to give them that added commitment to where they can ask or get that question answered so they know they can have that conversation with somebody that hey my dad’s in the military and it’s just an awesome way to start a conversation is asking them how they’re doing,” says Nowland.

