Twin Falls’ Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A standout volleyball player from Twin Falls High School penned her future in ink Wednesday afternoon.

Camille Collins signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Columbia Basin College in Washington State.

Family, friends, and coaches came out to show support for their fellow Bruin.

Collins was a pivotal part of Twin Falls’ success over the past few years, including the 2021 State Championship team - the only state championship in volleyball the Bruins have brought back to Twin.

Collins says she’s excited for this next step in her life and is thankful for everyone that got her to this point.

“I owe them everything, they taught me everything, I would never be where I am now without them. A little emotional, but I’m very excited – it’s going to be a fun thing, and I’m really excited,” said Collins.

On Monday, a Jerome soccer player made it official with another NWAC school.

Miguel “Mikey” Ortiz signed with Blue Mountain Community College. Ortiz was named second-team All-Conference in the 4A Great Basin this past season.

