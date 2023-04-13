Twin Falls’ Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin

Family, friends, and coaches came out to show support for their fellow Bruin
Family, friends, and coaches came out to show support for their fellow Bruin
By Joey Martin
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 9:13 AM MDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A standout volleyball player from Twin Falls High School penned her future in ink Wednesday afternoon.

Camille Collins signed her National Letter of Intent to play for Columbia Basin College in Washington State.

Family, friends, and coaches came out to show support for their fellow Bruin.

Collins was a pivotal part of Twin Falls’ success over the past few years, including the 2021 State Championship team - the only state championship in volleyball the Bruins have brought back to Twin.

Collins says she’s excited for this next step in her life and is thankful for everyone that got her to this point.

“I owe them everything, they taught me everything, I would never be where I am now without them. A little emotional, but I’m very excited – it’s going to be a fun thing, and I’m really excited,” said Collins.

On Monday, a Jerome soccer player made it official with another NWAC school.

Miguel “Mikey” Ortiz signed with Blue Mountain Community College. Ortiz was named second-team All-Conference in the 4A Great Basin this past season.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

Family, friends, and coaches came out to show support for their fellow Bruin
Twin Falls’ Collins signs to play volleyball for Columbia Basin
Ortiz signs with Blue Mountain Community College
Ortiz signs with Blue Mountain Community College
While Major League Baseball has no current plans to add teams, the family that used to own the...
Salt Lake City group hopes to gain MLB expansion team
The Golden Eagles swept Tuesday’s doubleheader against the Eagles
Thanks to another walk-off, CSI baseball wins series against USU Eastern