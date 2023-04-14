Blaine County launches new emergency notification system

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Blaine County has announced it has launched a new emergency alert capability that will permit police, fire, and other emergency officials to send Integrated Public Alert Warnings (IPAWS).

According to a press release from Blaine County, this service will include wireless emergency alerts services to the public without requiring users to opt-in or subscribe to the service.

The system will provide alerts to the public using emergency alerts to radio and television stations once it’s activated.

The emergency alert system will enable cell phones within a specified geographical area to light up with sounds and texts.

This new tool will be used in conjunction with Blaine County’s existing emergency alert system, “Code-Red”.

However, Blaine County asks that residents continue to register for the Code Red System and keep their contact information up to date.

You can register for Code Red Alerts by Clicking Here.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.