Fit and Well Idaho: St. Luke’s looking for more volunteers

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — St. Luke’s is looking for more volunteers.

Volunteers at St. Luke’s are a vital part of the hospital, and can be seen in the emergency department, in the gift shop, at the front entrance checking people in and directing them to the right area.

Now that volunteers are back in full force at St. Luke’s, they’re looking to recruit new volunteers.

To help, you must be older than 18 years of age, pass a background check, and have the required vaccines.

Andrea Blackburn with volunteer services says the volunteers get just as much out of the program as the patients.

“The things they like doing the most is really interacting with our patients, so I think that gives them the opportunity to learn about people it gives them the opportunity to care about people and make somebody’s day and I think it always feels good when you are giving back,” said Blackburn, with the volunteer services.

Volunteers will go through the proper training with St. Luke’s before they officially begin.

A shift is usually 4 hours long and can be done in the morning or afternoon.

