Hollon, James Alexander

BUHL—James Alexander Hollon, 21, resident of Buhl Idaho passed away on April 10, 2023, as a result of a motorcycle accident.

James was born in Twin Falls Idaho on May 13, 2001, to Charles Alexander Hollon, who was born in Oswego Kansas and Waynette Marie Reynolds, whom was born in Ogden Utah. James received his GED through the local Youth Build Program.

James met his fiancé, Dakota Horton, in November of 2018. In July of 2020, James and Dakota welcomed the light of his life, his son, River, and began their family.

James was a caring, loving, and adventurous father, brother, fiancé, son and friend. He spent every free moment he could with his fiancée, son, brother and dad. James enjoyed the times with his mom and stepdad at the speedway. Being an outdoors guy and one that hated crowds, you could always find him working on a motorcycle, tinkering in the garage or building something with his son alongside him. He also enjoyed spending time in nature with his family, as he and his brother Justin loved going out sturgeon fishing. Nature also afforded him the chance to go hunting alongside his brother and dad. Recently James had taken on the task of teaching his fiancée how to ride her new Harley that she grew to love through him. He was so excited and looking forward to the moment that he could take her on her first ride, just the two of them side by side.

His newest hobbies were raising snakes, saltwater fish, and freshwater fish with River. James took great pride in what he was building there and was teaching his son how to care for them. James was one of those people who you could count on no matter, if it was getting you unstuck mudding, being a protector, or if you just needed something fixed. He would drop anything if he could to help someone out. James hated staying still, and always found something to keep him busy. When he started his own business, he loved that he was able to apply all his skills to each job he took on and was able to enjoy it. The biggest smile ever seen on his face were the times that he was able to spend with his son. Not sure why he had to leave us so soon, but he left us with what he loved doing, riding his Harley. He will be missed dearly but never to be forgotten.

James is survived by his fiancé Dakota Horton, Brothers Justin Hollon and Terry Hollon, Step-brother Joshua Lee, Sister Ashley Hollon, Mother Waynette, Father Charles, Stepfather Scott and his favorite of all, River.

The memorial service will be held at 6:00 PM on Monday April 17, 2023. It will be held at Parke’s Funeral home.

Copyright 2022 KMVT. All rights reserved.