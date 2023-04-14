Idaho Attorney General’s Office warns of scam targeting small businesses

Any Idaho business that has lost money to a business compliance company can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Attorney General’s Office is warning small business owners about misleading ads offering business compliance filings including certificates of existence or UCC statements.

Attorney General Raul Labrador and Secretary of State Phil McGrane say that the mailings, which demand large fees look like government forms and include deadlines to create a false sense of urgency.

However, the AG’s office says that Idaho businesses rarely, if ever need these “advertised” documents, and if you do, you can get them directly from the Idaho Secretary of States office.

Labrador directed his Consumer Protection Division to investigate the deceptive mailings, and that Idaho small business owners shouldn’t have to deal with scams like these.

Any Idaho business that has lost money to a business compliance company can file a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office by Clicking Here.

