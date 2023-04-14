Idaho DMV releases new driver’s license design

The new card is being released to prevent counterfeit copies and keep up with changing technology.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:32 AM MDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles launched newly revamped driver’s licenses.

The new card is being released to prevent counterfeit copies and keep up with changing technology.

This is a standard practice for the DMV to periodically update the designs and security features on licenses.

The Idaho DMV last changed the design in 2016. According to Idaho DMV Administrator Lisa McClellan, the new design showcases some of Idaho’s best features to include the state bird, which is the mountain blue bird, as well as the Sawtooth Mountain Range and the Idaho Statehouse.

All current licenses will remain valid until they reach their expiration date.

At that time, they will be replaced with the new design when you go into your local DMV office to renew.

