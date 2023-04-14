Lincoln County Connections hosting open houses to hear from the community

SHOSHONE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Lincoln County Connections is wanting to hear from the community regarding the needs of transportation within the county.

The Lincoln County Connections received a grant from the National Center for Mobility Management last year.

Since receiving the grant, they’ve been interviewing residents about what their transportation needs are - and how they could better serve the community.

Now, they will be holding four open houses to discuss the future of public transportation within Lincoln County.

April 17th at the Eagles Nest in Dietrich from 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

April 18th at the Golden Years Senior Center in Shoshone from 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

April 19th at the Lincoln County Youth Center in Richfield from 6:30 -8:30 p.m.

April 22nd at the Street Fair in Shoshone from 10:00 to 4:00.

