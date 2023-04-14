Minico High School students learning about residential construction by building a house

RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Over the years, students at Minico High School learn all of the skills to build a house, by actually building a house, but this year they are doing things a little differently.

The need for skilled trade workers continues to rise in the Gem State, and students at Minico High School are getting a step ahead before they even graduate.

“I want to foster a desire in kids that it’s okay, if they have a desire to use their hands and work with their hands, if they want to go to University, or school, that’s great too, but we need builders and I have girls and boys in this class, and I want them to learn a little bit of all the trades,” said Brent Van Every, the residential construction teacher.

His class does this by building a little house, everything from the design of it to the framing, siding, painting, plumbing, and electrical.

“They are learning the concept of building, but they are also learning concepts of finish, finish work, l you know I’m helping them, but they are primarily doing it on their own,” said Van Every.

Jacob Gallegos who is about to graduate from Minico High School says he plans to go into the construction field.

“It’s just something, I’ve always been good with my hands and it’s something that I fell in love with once I started,” said Gallegos.

He also says, he has learned the concept of teamwork through the class.

“The way I see it, you’re brothers for life, there are a lot of mistakes that happen, so you kind of bond over the mistakes,” said Gallegos.

For Van Every, he gets just as much out of the class as the kids do, and enjoys seeing them grow.

“It’s hard to actually put it into words, how much doing this has changed my life,” said Van Every.

The little house will be a two-year project, working on the outside this year, and the inside next year.

Members of the community can enter to win the final product by making a 10 dollar donation.

The house can be moved to your desired location.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.