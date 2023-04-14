Parental Alienation Syndrome: What signs to look for

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Idaho has the 7th highest divorce rate in the country and one unfortunate side effect of divorce can be parental alienation syndrome (PAS).

A divorce or separation can be a traumatic experience for a child. PAS damages a child’s relationship with their parents, due to the children being manipulated into turning against one parent, causing trauma to the child.

Research also found that children going through this syndrome tend to receive less education than children who don’t go through traumatic events.

Lisa Goodpaster, a parental alienation survivor, childhood trauma educator, and author, told KMVT children need their parents to provide support for them and when they do not have that relationship it can negatively affect the child’s feelings of safety.

“I was seven when this started to occur with me. I didn’t know that I needed my parents to nurture me and to make me feel safe,” said Goodpaster. “Kids don’t know that, it’s just like an automatic thing. So, basically, in a nutshell, it erases your child’s foundation to know both their parents.”

Signs of PAS in a child are the absence of guilt, low self-esteem, self-hatred, and insecure attachment.

Children who suffer from PAS also have a higher chance of divorce as adults.

