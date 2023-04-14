Pharmacies are seeing a shortage of Amoxicillin as strep cases are high this year

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Data from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention shows strep infections for 2022-2023 are similar to or higher than the number in pre-pandemic years.

Combined with the increase in strep cases there has also been a supply shortage of medications to treat strep throat including Amoxicillin.

Chris Johnson at Kurt’s Pharmacy said the shortage was worse at the beginning of the year, but they are still not able to order as much as they would like. He said the shortage is a combination of the number of strep cases, supply chain issues, and several drug manufacturing companies going out of business.

He told us it’s not just kids getting strep this year.

“I mean typically we always see the kids coming in getting it from school but we’re actually seeing adults coming in as well with strep throat,” said Johnson. “So, I guess it’s taking its turn.”

Johnson said in addition to strep throat cases there seemed to be an increase in flu and colds this year.

