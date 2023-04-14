Salute to Idaho Agriculture: Scoular is giving back to Idaho’s Ag future

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Scoular is an agricultural supply chain company based in Omaha, Nebraska. The company has “the Scoular Foundation,” and its goals is to enhance the quality of life to the communities that their employees live and work.

One of the big projects the company invested in is the University of Idaho’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment or C.A.F.E.

A project that will have several locations in the Magic Valley.

“One of Scoular’s core principals is investing back into our communities. In Southern Idaho we’re particularly proud of our support and donation to the University of Idaho’s CAFE project. We believe that will have a meaningful impact on our dairy customers, our farmers, the environment and be a good steward of our water,” said Andy Hohwieler, Regional Manager of Scoular.

They also give back to our local students through FFA programs.

Most recently during last week’s state convention at the College of Southern Idaho.

“We’re also proud supporters of the FFA. We’ve helped the Jerome FFA with a number if their different projects and even last week we hosted the leadership team from the state FFA organization on site and gave them a tour of our facilities and talk about the Scoular company,” said Hohwieler.

According to the C.A.F.E. project timeline, the first cows were milked at the project site this year.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.