SIRCOMM dispatcher hangs up for the last time after 25 years on the job

JEROME, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — During this National Telecommunicators Week, KMVT introduces you to Sue Spain, who is hanging up her hat as a SIRCOMM dispatcher after 25 years.

Sue Spain began her role as a dispatcher 25 years ago, because she says she has always enjoyed helping people.

Throughout the years, she has helped people through their emergencies, whether it be a car accident, a medical emergency, a fire, or a woman giving birth.

She says, as she reflects back on her years as a dispatcher, she is amazed at how much has changed.

“It’s just everything has changed like the type of calls, our computer system we can track where the ambulance and the police are now, back then you couldn’t of course, and so now we have a better source of finding where they are at and finding the closest unit to the emergency,” said Sue Spain, who is retiring.

Spain also says the other first responders from across Southern Idaho have become her family, and she is thankful to every single one.

“You get so much support from everyone whether it be out on the field or in here, if they’re hurting we’re hurting, if they’re happy, we’re happy and we know, we can tell by they’re voices if they are having a stressful day and vice versa they can in here as well,” said Spain.

Her official last day will be Monday, although she plans to stay on part time, because she still wants to keep busy.

