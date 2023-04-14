St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus update mask policies

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two major hospitals in Idaho are making changes to their mask requirements due to low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Both Saint Alphonsus and Saint Luke’s updated their policies.

For Saint Al’s, masking is optional in the hospitals and clinics in public areas, as well as some inpatient areas.

Masks are still required in some patient rooms and in the medical oncology and infusion clinics.

For Saint Luke’s, masks are no longer required in most patient care settings.

But they’re still required in long-term care settings and operating rooms.

