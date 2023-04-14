St. Luke’s and St. Alphonsus update mask policies

For Saint Luke’s, masks are no longer required in most patient care settings.
By KMVT News Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 8:59 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Two major hospitals in Idaho are making changes to their mask requirements due to low risk of COVID-19 transmission.

Both Saint Alphonsus and Saint Luke’s updated their policies.

For Saint Al’s, masking is optional in the hospitals and clinics in public areas, as well as some inpatient areas.

Masks are still required in some patient rooms and in the medical oncology and infusion clinics.

For Saint Luke’s, masks are no longer required in most patient care settings.

But they’re still required in long-term care settings and operating rooms.

Copyright 2023 KMVT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to...
(UPDATE) Couple found unresponsive inside private room at Miracle Hot Springs; authorities continue to investigate
TFPD continues to investigate after a car drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
TFPD continues to investigate after a vehicle drove off the canyon rim Thursday evening
motorcycle crash graphic.
Idaho State Police investigate two fatal motorcycle crashes in south central Idaho
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
Twin Falls woman is headed to prison for the death of her infant child
3 Arizona men arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking
Two AZ men, one from Mexico arrested in Twin Falls County on charges of Drug Trafficking

Latest News

Students learn about residential construction by building a house.
Minico High School students learning about residential construction by building a house
The CDC shows strep infections for 2022-2023 are similar to or higher than pre-pandemic years.
Pharmacies are seeing a shortage of Amoxicillin as strep cases are high this year
Thursday evening's online weather update {4/13/2023}
Purple Up highlights families throughout National Month of the Military Child.
‘Purple Up’ this Friday for Military Children